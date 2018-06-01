  • Publication information

The study assesses the macro-financial situation of Belarus. It analyses the Belarus financial sector, with a specific look at the banking sector. Moreover this study explores the private sector financing environment.

In particular the study investigates the SMEs segment and looks at the needs of the intermediaries that specialize in SME financing. It examines the needs and obstacles of SMEs in getting financing, including their access to finance conditions as well as the institutional environment.