    24 May 2012

    DOI: 10.2867/5005

    Economics

This study examines the opportunities for growth in the banking sector in the ENCA region and discusses the challenges involved in providing an enabling environment for the development of the private sector. The banking sector has a key role to play as faster growth and economic diversification will require more activity in the small corporate and SME sectors.