Description

This study follows up on our 2013 study on “Banking in sub-Saharan Africa: Challenges and Opportunities”, with the aim of providing an update on the latest developments and trends in the banking sectors of sub-Saharan Africa. This year’s study discusses the challenges to – and opportunities for – further development of sub-Saharan Africa’s banking sectors, including those related to access to finance, mobile banking and pan-African banks. In this second edition, we also launch our first survey of pan-African banks to capture key strategic positioning and market perceptions by the banks best placed in the region to contribute to financial sector deepening, private sector development and regional integration.