    14 Nov 2011

    DOI: 10.2867/50820

This study explains why increased access to finance remains a top policy priority across the Mediterranean countries. Banks in the region are considered sound. They attract savings and are generally stable. Still, to provide a substantial contribution to growth, they could play a stronger role in intermediation, lend more to SMEs and to the private sector in general.