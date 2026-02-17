Your privacy

Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
On this page, you will find short links pointing to your data collected by the European Investment Bank (EIB)

Privacy policy

In order to be able to provide the necessary information and/or answer questions from the public at large, the EIB collects personal data related to the visitors of its websites as further detailed below:

Privacy policy on the EIB website  

Visitors to the EIB website

While you are visiting eib.org, cookies may be sent. These cookies are anonymised and used to track activity across domains for statistical reasons. Cookies are also used to optimise your visiting experience (such as your language choice). 

Manage your cookies  

EIB newsletters – privacy statement

The EIB uses email marketing tools as part of its communication activities. This privacy statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data in the course of our email marketing activities.

Privacy statement for newsletters  

Registered visitors of EIB events

In case you have registered to attend an EIB event, your data is collected and consent is given through the registration form. Read more below:

Privacy statement for events  

Lending and other investment activities

In the course of its lending and other investment activities, the EIB processes personal data. See the full privacy statement through the link below:

Privacy statement for financing activities  

Data Protection Statement for investigations

In the context of its administrative investigations for the purpose of detecting and preventing fraud, corruption and any other prohibited conduct, the EIB Group’s Fraud Investigations Division collects identification data, professional data and case involvement data.

Privacy statement for investigations  

Personal data for recruitment

Personal data is required to manage your job application in order to compile a shortlist for an interview and possible recruitment. They are only used for the purpose of the selection of candidates in the context of recruitment and in accordance with the provisions applicable to recruitment at the EIB or the EIF respectively.

Privacy statement for recruitment  

Technical assistance procurement activities

This privacy statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out in the course of our corporate and technical assistance procurement activities, including contract and vendor management.

Privacy statement for procurement activities  

Reviewing complaints related to procurement

The EIB processes personal data In the course of reviewing complaints related to procurement. Such personal data could relate to individuals who are sharing their personal data as complainants or as individuals acting on behalf of the entities, which submit a procurement complaint.

Privacy statement for procurement complaints  

Anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML-CFT) activities

This privacy statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out by the EIB Group in the course of reviewing complaints related to AML-CFT activities.

Privacy statement for AML-CFT activities  

ELENA facility activities

This privacy statement explains the underlying reason for the processing and gives information on the way the ELENA facility collects, handles and ensures protection of your personal data, how that information is used and what rights you may exercise in relation to your data.

Privacy statement for ELENA facility  

EIB Group Complaints Mechanism

This privacy statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out by the European Investment Bank (the Bank) when handling complaints about alleged maladministration by the EIB Group submitted to the EIB Group Complaints Mechanism in line with the relevant Policy and Procedures

Privacy statement for EIB Group Complaints Mechanism  

Microsoft 365 services, including MS Teams

This data protection statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out by the EIB Group in the context of Microsoft 365 services, including MS Teams.

Privacy statement for Microsoft 365 services  

Personal data for exclusion policy

Proceedings instigated under this Exclusion Policy follow a three-stage review process to determine whether the evidence presented convincingly supports the conclusion that an entity or individual engaged in Prohibited Conduct. The processing of personal data by the EIB is governed by Regulation (EU) N°2018/1725.

Privacy statement for the EIB’s Exclusion Policy  

Litigation before the Court of Justice of the EU

This privacy statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data (information related to an identified or identifiable natural person) carried out in the context of the litigation before the Court of Justice of the EU.

Privacy statement for litigation before the Court of Justice  

Personal data in the course of EIB’s Treasury and Capital Markets Department telephone calls recording

This data protection statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data in the course EIB’s Treasury and Capital Markets Department telephone calls which are recorded without the use of a warning tone and in compliance with the standard practise of industry and the European Data Protections regulations.

Privacy statement of EIB’s Treasury and Capital Markets  

Data Protection Statement – Internal review of administrative acts under the Aarhus Regulation

This data protection statement provides information regarding the purpose of the processing carried out by the Civil Society Unit of the Secretariat General of the European Investment Bank, hereafter the “EIB” or “we”, in the course of processing requests for internal review of administrative acts under Regulation (EC) No 1367/2006 of 6 September 2006 as amended (“Aarhus Regulation”).

Privacy statement for internal review  

Data Protection Statement for Internal Audit activities

This data protection statement provides information regarding the purpose of the processing carried out by the Internal Audit Department of the European Investment Bank hereafter, hereafter the “EIB” or “we” in the course of the audit engagements performed by the EIB Internal Audit Department.

Privacy statement for Internal Audit activities  

Data Protection Statement – EIB Group Client Portal

This data protection statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out by the EIB in the course of the use of the EIB Group Client portal by business stakeholders to interact with EIB. The EIB performs these tasks in the exercise of the authority vested to it in accordance with the Provisions of the Treaties and its Statute.

Privacy statement for EIB Group Client Portal  

IT Asset Management for joiners, leavers and transfers

This data protection statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out by the EIB while processing of personal data for the purpose of managing the delivery or the return of IT assets when a staff member’s contract starts, ends or when they are on long absence or sick leave. The processing enables IT services to contact internal and external staff (especially those located outside Luxembourg or absent for medical reasons) to ensure the timely delivery and return of their assigned equipment.

Privacy statement for IT Asset Management  

Register of Records

The EIB as all EU Institutions and Bodies have the legal obligation to keep a central Register of records of activities processing personal data (Article 31 of Regulation 2018/1725). The Records contain information on the processing operations such as the name of the Controller, the purpose of the processing, the categories of data subjects whose data are processed and the type of data processed, and the recipients of the data.

Access the public register  

Privacy questions

The EIB Group is committed to user privacy. If you have a query regarding personal data, please contact:

EIB's Data Protection Officer  