Your privacy

Data Protection Statement – EIB Group Client Portal
This data protection statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out by the EIB in the course of the use of the EIB Group Client portal by business stakeholders to interact with EIB. The EIB performs these tasks in the exercise of the authority vested to it in accordance with the Provisions of the Treaties and its Statute.
IT Asset Management for joiners, leavers and transfers
This data protection statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out by the EIB while processing of personal data for the purpose of managing the delivery or the return of IT assets when a staff member’s contract starts, ends or when they are on long absence or sick leave. The processing enables IT services to contact internal and external staff (especially those located outside Luxembourg or absent for medical reasons) to ensure the timely delivery and return of their assigned equipment.