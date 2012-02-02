Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 900,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 900,000,000
Transport : € 900,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2012 : € 900,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - S7 Wisniowka -Checiny - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Paslek Milomlyn - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - S7 Olsztynek – Plonsk - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - S8 Piotrkow Trybunalski - Voivodeship border - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ciesle - Sycow Wschod - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Streszczenie - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Walichnowy to Lodz (A1) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Radziejowice Interchange - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - ŚRODOWISKO - OPIS - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Lodzkie - Voivodeship - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Mazowieckie - Voivodeship - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Wroclaw - Olesnica - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ol - Nidz - PL
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND
Related public register
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2012
20120202
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND
General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 900 million
EUR 3314 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction on a mostly new alignment of dual carriageway 2x2 lane expressway and associated roads in Poland, consisting of three sections along the S7 (total length of 90.5km) and four segments (total length of 300.98 km) of the S8 expressway corridors (TEN-T).

Improving traffic flows on part of a Trans-European Network in a convergence region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) has been done for this project, in accordance with the (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC. Indeed, S7 and S8 corridors are included in the 20112015 National Road Construction Programme. The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, the project also impacts areas covered under the Habitats (92/43/EC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). During appraisal, the Bank shall review the environmental procedures.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. During appraisal, the Bank shall review the procedures.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - S7 Wisniowka -Checiny - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Paslek Milomlyn - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - S7 Olsztynek – Plonsk - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - S8 Piotrkow Trybunalski - Voivodeship border - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ciesle - Sycow Wschod - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Streszczenie - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Walichnowy to Lodz (A1) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Radziejowice Interchange - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - ŚRODOWISKO - OPIS - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Lodzkie - Voivodeship - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Mazowieckie - Voivodeship - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Wroclaw - Olesnica - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ol - Nidz - PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66013430
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120202
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND
Publication Date
12 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132194898
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120202
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND
Related public register
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND
Data sheet
S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - S7 Wisniowka -Checiny - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Paslek Milomlyn - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - S7 Olsztynek – Plonsk - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - S8 Piotrkow Trybunalski - Voivodeship border - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ciesle - Sycow Wschod - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Streszczenie - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Walichnowy to Lodz (A1) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Radziejowice Interchange - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - ŚRODOWISKO - OPIS - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Lodzkie - Voivodeship - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Mazowieckie - Voivodeship - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Wroclaw - Olesnica - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ol - Nidz - PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications