S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) - POLAND

Summary sheet
Construction on a mostly new alignment of dual carriageway 2x2 lane expressway and associated roads in Poland, consisting of three sections along the S7 (total length of 90.5km) and four segments (total length of 300.98 km) of the S8 expressway corridors (TEN-T).
Improving traffic flows on part of a Trans-European Network in a convergence region.
A Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) has been done for this project, in accordance with the (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC. Indeed, S7 and S8 corridors are included in the 20112015 National Road Construction Programme. The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, the project also impacts areas covered under the Habitats (92/43/EC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). During appraisal, the Bank shall review the environmental procedures.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. During appraisal, the Bank shall review the procedures.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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