Exclusion Policy

The EIB Exclusion Policy sets out the policy and procedures for the exclusion of entities and individuals found to have engaged in Prohibited Conduct from EIB-financed projects and other EIB-related activities for a certain period of time. It enforces the prohibitions contained in the EIB Group’s Anti-Fraud Policy and, in doing so, contributes to safeguarding the financial interests, the integrity and reputation of the Bank and the activities it finances.

Proceedings instigated under this Exclusion Policy follow a three-stage review process to determine whether the evidence presented convincingly supports the conclusion that an entity or individual engaged in Prohibited Conduct.

The EIB Exclusion Policy also includes a provision which allows the EIB to enter into negotiated settlements.

The range of possible exclusion decisions is defined in the EIB Exclusion Policy. Both in exclusion proceedings and settlement negotiations several mitigating or aggravating circumstances can be taken into account in defining the appropriate exclusion measures and their modalities. Moreover, the EIB may also consider the mitigating or aggravating circumstances described in the Multilateral Development Banks ( MDBs) General Principles and Guidelines.

The processing of personal data by the EIB is governed by Regulation (EU) N°2018/1725. Detailed information is provided in the Privacy Statement for the EIB’s Exclusion Policy.