Exclusion

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy against fraud, corruption, collusion, coercion, obstruction, theft at EIB Group premises, misuse of EIB Group resources or assets, money laundering and terrorist financing (together “Prohibited Conduct” as defined in the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy) in relation to its activities and projects.

Exclusion Policy

The EIB Exclusion Policy sets out the policy and procedures for the exclusion of entities and individuals found to have engaged in Prohibited Conduct from EIB-financed projects and other EIB-related activities for a certain period of time. It enforces the prohibitions contained in the EIB Group’s Anti-Fraud Policy and, in doing so, contributes to safeguarding the financial interests, the integrity and reputation of the Bank and the activities it finances.

Proceedings instigated under this Exclusion Policy follow a three-stage review process to determine whether the evidence presented convincingly supports the conclusion that an entity or individual engaged in Prohibited Conduct.

The EIB Exclusion Policy also includes a provision which allows the EIB to enter into negotiated settlements.

The range of possible exclusion decisions is defined in the EIB Exclusion Policy. Both in exclusion proceedings and settlement negotiations several mitigating or aggravating circumstances can be taken into account in defining the appropriate exclusion measures and their modalities. Moreover, the EIB may also consider the mitigating or aggravating circumstances described in the Multilateral Development Banks ( MDBs) General Principles and Guidelines.

The processing of personal data by the EIB is governed by Regulation (EU) N°2018/1725. Detailed information is provided in the Privacy Statement for the EIB’s Exclusion Policy.

Entities subject to an exclusion decision or a settlement agreement

The following entities are currently publicly subject to an EIB exclusion decision or a settlement agreement:

Name Country of incorporation Nature of decision Valid from Valid until Type of proceedings
Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co., Ltd China Exclusion for a period of four (4) years with conditional release after two (2) years  23.7.2021  22.7.2025 Exclusion proceedings
Artelia SAS
Public statement		 France

Conditional non-exclusion for a period of six months

 2.6.2025 1.12.2025 Negotiated settlement
Henan Electric Power Transmission and Transformation Construction Co., Ltd China Exclusion for a period of four (4) years with conditional release after two (2) years  14.3.2022  13.3.2026 Exclusion proceedings
Renaissance Travaux Publics Ivory Coast Exclusion for a period of four (4) years with conditional release after two (2) years  27.6.2022  26.6.2026 Exclusion proceedings
Société des Grands Travaux Internationaux Tunisia Exclusion for a period of four (4) years with conditional release after two (2) years  27.6.2022  26.6.2026 Exclusion proceedings
EMA Côte d’Ivoire (EMA-CI) Ivory Coast Exclusion for a period of four (4) years with conditional release after two (2) years  27.6.2022  26.6.2026 Exclusion proceedings
Entreprise Ivoirienne de Bâtiment et Hydraulique SARL (EIBH) Ivory Coast Exclusion for a period of five (5) years with conditional release after three (3) years  7.3.2023  6.3.2028 Exclusion proceedings
Entreprise Ivoirienne de Travaux publics (EITP) Ivory Coast Exclusion for a period of five (5) years with conditional release after three (3) years  4.4.2023  3.4.2028 Exclusion proceedings
Consortium d’Etude et Réalisation Bâtiment (COEREBCI) Ivory Coast Exclusion for a period of five (5) years with conditional release after three (3) years  31.5.2023  30.5.2028 Exclusion proceedings
Litia SARL Ivory Coast Exclusion for a period of five (5) years 4.8.2023  3.8.2028 Exclusion proceedings
Société Nouvelle d’Electricité SNE Ivory Coast Exclusion for a period of five (5) years with conditional release after three (3) years 4.8.2023  3.8.2028 Exclusion proceedings
Agence d’Exécution des Travaux d’Intérêt Public (AGETIP)
Public statement		 Benin Exclusion for a period of 18 months 20.4.2024  19.10.2025 Negotiated settlement
AGETIP EW
Public statement		 the Democratic Republic of the Congo Conditional non-exclusion for a period of 18 months 20.4.2024  19.10.2025 Negotiated settlement
China First Highway Engineering Co. (CFHEC) China Exclusion for a period of two (2) years with conditional release after one (1) year 12.2.2025  11.2.2027 Exclusion proceedings
Sieyuan Electric Co. Ltd
Public statement		 China Exclusion for a period of 12 months 3.6.2025 2.6.2026 Negotiated settlement
China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC)
Public statement		 China Conditional non-exclusion for a period of 18 months 3.6.2025 2.12.2026 Negotiated settlement

