Description

The EIB’s Exclusion Policy sets forth the policy and procedures for the exclusion of entities and individuals found to have engaged in Prohibited Conduct from EIB-financed projects and other EIB activities for a certain period of time. The EIB’s Exclusion Policy enforces the prohibitions contained in the EIB’s Anti-Fraud Policy and, in doing so, contribute to safeguarding the financial interests, the integrity and reputation of the Bank and the activities it finances.

This Policy has been approved by the Bank’s Board of Directors on 11 December 2017 and becomes effective upon its publication on 19 February 2018. The current version is only a change of layout and no change on the content.