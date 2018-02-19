Description

The Operating Procedures for the Bank’s Exclusion Committee are adopted pursuant to the European Investment Bank’s Exclusion Policy. These Procedures provide the basis upon which the Exclusion Committee shall carry out its functions. The Exclusion Committee has the task of making recommendations to the EIB’s Management Committee in respect of respondents’ culpability and, where culpability is established, exclusion decisions under the Bank’s Exclusion Policy.

The Operating Procedures entered into force upon entry into force of the Exclusion Policy on 19th February 2018.