Our four capital markets union building blocks

Expand the European Tech Champions Initiative

European tech champions in European Investment Bank. Launched through the European Investment Fund, our subsidiary for promoting small and medium-sized businesses, the European Tech Champions Initiative is an innovative fund-of-funds that uses public money to channel capital to large venture capital funds. The goal is to finance European scale-ups with European capital, so that our innovators and entrepreneurs no longer have to sell their businesses to investors from the US, China or elsewhere, because of a lack of European investment.

Leverage our strong securitisation experience to launch a pan-European securitisation platform.

Climate change requires massive investment, including in the areas of urban regeneration, energy efficiency, and building renovation. Securitisation, including green asset‑backed securities, could contribute to funding sustainable projects and create an attractive new asset for investors to aid the European Union’s green transition.

Facilitate growth of digital bond issuance using public blockchains across Europe.

This would improve access for smaller companies, currently mostly dependent on access to bank loans. The EIB Group has pioneered the digital bond market. Since 2021, we have returned to the capital markets with several digital bonds in multiple currencies. We see strategic potential in working with Eurozone Central Banks and the European Central Bank to assess the design of a potential future digital Euro. We also concluded our participation in the Eurosystem’s exploratory work on wholesale central bank settlement, shaping the future of European capital markets through advanced distributed ledger technology.

Standardised green bond market in the European Union.