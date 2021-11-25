What we do

The Complaints Mechanism (EIB-CM) is the citizen’s driven accountability tool of the EIB Group. We listen to citizens when they have concerns about an EIB Group project, policy or activity, and enable them to exercise their right to complain. In addition to the core functions, the EIB-CM also coordinates complaints received by the European Ombudsman concerning EIB’s actions. The EIB-CM also engages periodically in Communication and Outreach Activities.

Our role is to investigate complaints to ensure the EIB Group complies with its internal policies and procedures and to propose corrective actions when this does not take place. It also enables alternative and pre-emptive resolution of disputes between complainants and the EIB Group. In addition, the Complaints Mechanism Division assists the EIB Group, for the common purpose of good administration, by advising on possible improvements to the implementation of its activities.

The Complaints Mechanism team receives project complaints including, among others:

environmental degradation

threats to community health and safety

involuntary resettlement

We also help complainants affected by other EIB Group activities, such as when they may be wrongfully denied access to information or are inadequately consulted about projects or policies.

We believe that by addressing citizens’ concerns at the earliest possibility, we can ensure that EIB Group policies, projects and activities uphold the highest environmental, social and governance standards and deliver fair and sustainable outcomes for everyone.