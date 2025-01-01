The complaints process

Stage 2: Processing

The Complaints Mechanism assesses all admissible complaints to gain more information, develop a better understanding about the allegations and decide how to move forward with the complaint. The EIB-CM may decide that further inquiry is needed, which will begin a compliance review, or we may propose a mediation to resolve any conflict between the disputing parties.

The processing stage will conclude with the issuance of a final letter or draft report.

Whilst the EIB-CM will endeavour to respond as swiftly as possible, the deadline for the final reply depends on the type of complaint. For justified reasons, the deadline may be extended, after having informed the complainant thereof.