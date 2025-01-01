The complaints process

From admission to final outcome, discover the four stages of the typical complaints process, and what happens at each stage, or check the infographic.
Stage 1: Admissibility
The Complaints Mechanism (EIB-CM) will write to you within 10 working days of receiving your complaint.
In our correspondence the EIB-CM will:
- confirm that we have received your complaint
- inform you if your complaint is admissible/eligible for further assessment
- if admissible, inform you of when you can expect a response about the complaint’s outcome
- if the complaint falls outside the scope of the EIB-CM, inform you of the reasons for the complaint being excluded and, whenever possible, provide you with further options for addressing your concerns
Stage 2: Processing
The Complaints Mechanism assesses all admissible complaints to gain more information, develop a better understanding about the allegations and decide how to move forward with the complaint. The EIB-CM may decide that further inquiry is needed, which will begin a compliance review, or we may propose a mediation to resolve any conflict between the disputing parties.
The processing stage will conclude with the issuance of a final letter or draft report.
Whilst the EIB-CM will endeavour to respond as swiftly as possible, the deadline for the final reply depends on the type of complaint. For justified reasons, the deadline may be extended, after having informed the complainant thereof.
Stage 3: Consultation
When the Complaints Mechanism has issued a draft report at the processing stage, it will be consulted on by the relevant internal and external stakeholders to help identify any gaps in information or potential factual inaccuracies in the report. The Complaints Mechanism will endeavour to incorporate any additional information in view of the evidence, but it is not obliged to alter its report in order for the process to move to the next stage.
Internal stakeholders (EIB Group services, the Management Committee) and, where relevant, external stakeholders (the complainant, project promoter, etc) are invited to provide their comments on the draft report. At this stage, the draft report is a confidential document, which is intended for the recipient’s comments only.
Comments are sought in order to:
- eliminate factual errors and omissions
- clarify misunderstandings
- allow the provision of substantial new evidence, if any
- incorporate any decisions taken by the EIB Group based on the conclusions provided
- express views on the substance of the findings
Stage 4: Reporting of outcome
The final report – including the EIB-CM findings, the complaint outcome and any recommendations – is sent to the complainant and published in the case that the complainant waives its right to confidentiality.
At this point, the complainant may be satisfied with the outcome of the case or seek a review of the EIB-CM’s decision through the internal or external appeal mechanism.
The complaint’s outcome may be any of the following:
- Problem solved during the complaint-handling process
- Recommendation(s) submitted to the EIB management
- Corrective and/or mitigation actions suggested
- No further action required
- Allegations dismissed
- Inadmissible