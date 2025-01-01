Frequently Asked Questions

WHAT IF I’M NOT SATISFIED WITH THE OUTCOME OF MY COMPLAINT?

If you’re unhappy with the outcome of your complaint, you can seek a review of the Complaints Mechanism’s decision by the European Ombudsman.

The European Ombudsman is an independent body responsible for conducting inquiries concerning instances of maladministration in nearly all the activities of EU institutions and bodies, including the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund. Both EU and non-EU citizens are able to refer their complaint to the European Ombudsman.