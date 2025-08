Die EIB im Westbalkan

Nemanja, a 13-year-old pupil from a small village in Serbia, faces numerous challenges in pursuing his dreams. As a member of the Roma community, he has limited access to educational resources. Thanks to the Connected Schools Project supported by the EIB in Serbia, over 3 800 schools across the country, including Nemanja's, now have ultra-fast internet. This access allows him to learn digital skills and access the information he needs to chase his dreams and secure a job in the future.