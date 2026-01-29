Die EIB richtet sich mit einem breiten Spektrum von Berichten, Studien und Broschüren an Fachleute und an die allgemeine Öffentlichkeit. Die Publikationen sind kostenlos und in den folgenden Digitalformaten verfügbar: PDF, E-Book oder online. Gedruckte Fassungen können in begrenzter Zahl kostenlos beim Amt für Publikationen der Europäischen Union bestellt werden.
Highlights
EIB Investment Survey 2025
Corporate investment is showing remarkable resilience, despite pressure from US tariffs and ongoing geopolitical shifts.
The EIB Group Operational Plan 2026-2028
Under the new Group Operational Plan, the EIB Group will pursue an ambitious signature volume of €100 billion in 2026. This financing will target transformative investments in areas such as innovation, competitiveness, and security and defence.
Sustainability Report 2024
The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.
Neueste Publikationen
