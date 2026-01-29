Description
The European Investment Bank Group’s Operational Plans are reviewed and updated every year. Under the 2026-2028 plan, we’ve set a €100 billion financing goal to support our eight priorities. The plan confirms the EIB Group’s position as the climate bank as well as the importance of innovation, competitiveness, and security and defence. It includes specific financing targets for the Bank’s activities in the European Union, under EIB Global, and for the European Investment Fund, as well as the activities under Advisory Services.
All editions of this publication
