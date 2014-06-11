Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
The Report on the results of EIB Operations outside the EU presents the EIB’s activity in the past year beyond Europe’s borders: in Pre-accession countries, African Caribbean and Pacific countries, Eastern neighbours, Mediterranean partner countries, Asia and Latin America. It also presents the results of completed projects.
This year’s report is the second since the introduction of the Results Measurement (ReM) framework which is used as a tool for both the ex ante assessment of projects, as well as the monitoring and reporting of actual results achieved.
All editions of this publication
- The EIB outside the European Union – 2018
- The EIB outside the EU – 2015 Overview
- Report on results of EIB operations outside the EU - Overview 2014
- Report on results of EIB operations outside the EU - Overview 2013
- The EIB outside the EU – 2017: Financing with global impact
- The EIB outside the EU – 2016 Report
- The EIB outside the EU – 2015 Report
- 2014 Report on results of EIB operations outside the EU
- 2012 Report on results of EIB operations outside the EU