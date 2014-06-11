Description

The Report on the results of EIB Operations outside the EU presents the EIB’s activity in the past year beyond Europe’s borders: in Pre-accession countries, African Caribbean and Pacific countries, Eastern neighbours, Mediterranean partner countries, Asia and Latin America. It also presents the results of completed projects.

This year’s report is the second since the introduction of the Results Measurement (ReM) framework which is used as a tool for both the ex ante assessment of projects, as well as the monitoring and reporting of actual results achieved.