Description
This flyer is a summary of the second report on the Results Measurement framework for EIB Operations outside the EU. ReM, launched in 2012, aims to improve the ex-ante assessment of expected project results and to enhance the Bank's ability to report on actual results achieved.
All editions of this publication
- The EIB outside the European Union – 2018
- The EIB outside the EU – 2015 Overview
- Report on results of EIB operations outside the EU - Overview 2014
- The EIB outside the EU – 2017: Financing with global impact
- The EIB outside the EU – 2016 Report
- The EIB outside the EU – 2015 Report
- 2014 Report on results of EIB operations outside the EU
- 2013 Report on results of EIB operations outside the EU
- 2012 Report on results of EIB operations outside the EU