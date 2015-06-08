Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
This flyer is a summary of the 2014 Report on results outside the EU.
All editions of this publication
- The EIB outside the European Union – 2018
- The EIB outside the EU – 2015 Overview
- Report on results of EIB operations outside the EU - Overview 2013
- The EIB outside the EU – 2017: Financing with global impact
- The EIB outside the EU – 2016 Report
- The EIB outside the EU – 2015 Report
- 2014 Report on results of EIB operations outside the EU
- 2013 Report on results of EIB operations outside the EU
- 2012 Report on results of EIB operations outside the EU