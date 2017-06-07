Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
The 2016 report on “The EIB outside the EU” presents the EIB's activity in the past year, delivering EU policies beyond Europe's borders: in Pre-accession countries, African Caribbean and Pacific countries, Eastern neighbours, Mediterranean partner countries, Asia and Latin America.
It describes how the Bank is working to deliver results on issues such as the SDGs, climate and migration, and the financial and technical contribution we are able to provide.
This year's report is the fifth since the introduction of the Results Measurement (ReM) framework which is used for keeping track and reporting of EIB projects results outside the EU.
