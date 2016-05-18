Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
This flyer presents a summary of the 2015 report, The EIB outside the EU, which describes how the EIB has delivered on EU policies beyond Europe's borders, focusing on the expected results of new lending and the results of completed projects.
