Description

The Report on results outside the EU - 2014 presents the EIB's activity in the past year beyond Europe's borders: in Pre-accession countries, African Caribbean and Pacific countries, Eastern neighbours, Mediterranean partner countries, Asia and Latin America. It presents the results of completed projects as well as the expected results of new lending.

This year's report is the third since the introduction of the Results Measurement (ReM) framework which is used for keeping track and reporting of EIB projects results outside the EU.