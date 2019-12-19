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POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/05/2020 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko, Kraków
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Prognozy Ruchu - Raport Techniczny - Stalowa Wola & Niska
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Stalowa Wola & Nisko
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Stalowa Wola & Nisko
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Prezentacja Stalowa Wola & Nisko
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Tomaszów Lubelski

Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/05/2020
20190045
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE / GDDKIA - REPUBLIC OF POLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 575 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and modernization of four road bypasses for cities in south Eastern Poland.

The project will improve traffic safety and efficiency in the four cities (Krakow (northern bypass), Dabrowa Tarnowska, Tomaszow Lubelski and Stalowa Wola / Nisko) by facilitating diversion of traffic from the city streets and increase of transit traffic speed. All project components are located in less developed regions and are benefiting from EU grant financing. Two of the project components – bypass of Krakow and bypass of Tomaszow Lubelski, are located on the comprehensive TEN T network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves road construction in urban and rural environment largely along new alignments. The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring a full EIA procedure. On two components, the project route crosses the NATURA 2000 sites; therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investment project components are included in the "Programme of National Road Construction in Poland between 2014- 2023" which has been subject to a strategic environmental assessment.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko, Kraków
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Prognozy Ruchu - Raport Techniczny - Stalowa Wola & Niska
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Stalowa Wola & Nisko
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Stalowa Wola & Nisko
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Prezentacja Stalowa Wola & Nisko
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Tomaszów Lubelski

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV
Publication Date
24 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123939939
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190045
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko, Kraków
Publication Date
24 Mar 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95342640
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190045
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Prognozy Ruchu - Raport Techniczny - Stalowa Wola & Niska
Publication Date
24 Mar 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95347486
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190045
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Stalowa Wola & Nisko
Publication Date
24 Mar 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95320541
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190045
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Stalowa Wola & Nisko
Publication Date
24 Mar 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126064404
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190045
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Prezentacja Stalowa Wola & Nisko
Publication Date
24 Mar 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123803563
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190045
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Tomaszów Lubelski
Publication Date
24 Mar 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95317978
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190045
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko, Kraków
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Prognozy Ruchu - Raport Techniczny - Stalowa Wola & Niska
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Stalowa Wola & Nisko
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Stalowa Wola & Nisko
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Prezentacja Stalowa Wola & Nisko
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Tomaszów Lubelski
Other links
Summary sheet
POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV
Data sheet
POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Related publications