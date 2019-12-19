POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION IV

Summary sheet
Construction and modernization of four road bypasses for cities in south Eastern Poland.
The project will improve traffic safety and efficiency in the four cities (Krakow (northern bypass), Dabrowa Tarnowska, Tomaszow Lubelski and Stalowa Wola / Nisko) by facilitating diversion of traffic from the city streets and increase of transit traffic speed. All project components are located in less developed regions and are benefiting from EU grant financing. Two of the project components – bypass of Krakow and bypass of Tomaszow Lubelski, are located on the comprehensive TEN T network.
The project involves road construction in urban and rural environment largely along new alignments. The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring a full EIA procedure. On two components, the project route crosses the NATURA 2000 sites; therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investment project components are included in the "Programme of National Road Construction in Poland between 2014- 2023" which has been subject to a strategic environmental assessment.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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