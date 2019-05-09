RTBF MEDIA SQUARE

Summary sheet
The project consists in the construction of media - production, studios, information and communication technologies (ICT) - and office facilities by the Radio-Television Belge de la Communauté Francaise de Belgique (RTBF), a public sector organism in charge of public television (TV) and radio broadcasting for the French-speaking community of Belgium (around 4 million people). The new infrastructure, called "Media Square", will also be a key component of a wider urban regeneration plan for the Reyers area of Brussels. The project twill be implemented over the 2019-2022 period.
The project takes advantage of digitalisation that has led to a convergence of media platforms. Patterns of production and distribution have evolved and require overcoming the silo mentality, which is difficult to achieve in the current site with its structural deficiencies. The deployment of cutting-edge digital technologies will foster cost efficient transmedia productions and the ability to distribute content quickly across multiple platforms and formats.
This operation will support the construction of a new building and equipment for public Media production (radio and TV) in urban area. In comparison with the current old building that will be demolished after the move, the energy performance will be significantly improved and will help mitigate climate change. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal. The Bank will also assess the promoters' environmental management capacity to properly apply the European Union Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, as the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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