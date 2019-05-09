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RTBF MEDIA SQUARE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 60,000,000
Telecom : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2019 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Environnement sonore et vibratoire
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Mobilité
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Etre Humain
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Microclimat
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Sol et eaux de surface
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Table des matières
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Synthèse des recommandations et conclusions
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Indidence - Déchets
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Table des matières de l'Etude d'Incidence
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Urbanisme, Amenagement du Territoire, Patrimoine & Paysage
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Domaine social et Economique
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Chantier
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Interactions au niveau des recommandations et des alternatives / variantes
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Energie
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Présentation du site et du projet
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Qualité de l'air
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Flore et Faune
Related press
Belgium: EIB grants financing to Media Square, an iconic project for Brussels
Related story
Infrastructure for an era of crisis

Summary sheet

Release date
9 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2019
20180267
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
RADIO-TELEVISION BELGE DE LA COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 157 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in the construction of media - production, studios, information and communication technologies (ICT) - and office facilities by the Radio-Television Belge de la Communauté Francaise de Belgique (RTBF), a public sector organism in charge of public television (TV) and radio broadcasting for the French-speaking community of Belgium (around 4 million people). The new infrastructure, called "Media Square", will also be a key component of a wider urban regeneration plan for the Reyers area of Brussels. The project twill be implemented over the 2019-2022 period.

The project takes advantage of digitalisation that has led to a convergence of media platforms. Patterns of production and distribution have evolved and require overcoming the silo mentality, which is difficult to achieve in the current site with its structural deficiencies. The deployment of cutting-edge digital technologies will foster cost efficient transmedia productions and the ability to distribute content quickly across multiple platforms and formats.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation will support the construction of a new building and equipment for public Media production (radio and TV) in urban area. In comparison with the current old building that will be demolished after the move, the energy performance will be significantly improved and will help mitigate climate change. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal. The Bank will also assess the promoters' environmental management capacity to properly apply the European Union Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, as the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Environnement sonore et vibratoire
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Mobilité
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Etre Humain
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Microclimat
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Sol et eaux de surface
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Table des matières
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Synthèse des recommandations et conclusions
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Indidence - Déchets
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Table des matières de l'Etude d'Incidence
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Urbanisme, Amenagement du Territoire, Patrimoine & Paysage
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Domaine social et Economique
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Chantier
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Interactions au niveau des recommandations et des alternatives / variantes
12/09/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Energie
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Présentation du site et du projet
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Qualité de l'air
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Flore et Faune
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB grants financing to Media Square, an iconic project for Brussels

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Environnement sonore et vibratoire
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122808739
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Mobilité
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122826979
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Etre Humain
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122829858
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Microclimat
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122826980
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Sol et eaux de surface
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122825117
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Publication Date
12 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83367905
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Table des matières
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122830809
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Synthèse des recommandations et conclusions
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122827318
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Indidence - Déchets
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122830501
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Table des matières de l'Etude d'Incidence
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122820987
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Urbanisme, Amenagement du Territoire, Patrimoine & Paysage
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122828916
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Domaine social et Economique
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122823331
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Chantier
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122821889
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Interactions au niveau des recommandations et des alternatives / variantes
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122825082
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122824609
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Energie
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122822270
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Présentation du site et du projet
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122809453
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Qualité de l'air
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122830914
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Flore et Faune
Publication Date
12 Sep 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122820986
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180267
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Environnement sonore et vibratoire
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Mobilité
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Etre Humain
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Microclimat
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Sol et eaux de surface
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Table des matières
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Synthèse des recommandations et conclusions
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Indidence - Déchets
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Table des matières de l'Etude d'Incidence
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Urbanisme, Amenagement du Territoire, Patrimoine & Paysage
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Domaine social et Economique
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Chantier
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Interactions au niveau des recommandations et des alternatives / variantes
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Energie
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Présentation du site et du projet
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Qualité de l'air
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Flore et Faune
Other links
Summary sheet
RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Data sheet
RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Related press
Belgium: EIB grants financing to Media Square, an iconic project for Brussels
Related story
Infrastructure for an era of crisis

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB grants financing to Media Square, an iconic project for Brussels
Related story
Infrastructure for an era of crisis
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Environnement sonore et vibratoire
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Mobilité
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Etre Humain
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Microclimat
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Sol et eaux de surface
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Table des matières
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Synthèse des recommandations et conclusions
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Indidence - Déchets
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Table des matières de l'Etude d'Incidence
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Urbanisme, Amenagement du Territoire, Patrimoine & Paysage
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Domaine social et Economique
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Chantier
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Interactions au niveau des recommandations et des alternatives / variantes
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Energie
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Présentation du site et du projet
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Qualité de l'air
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Flore et Faune

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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