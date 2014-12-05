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PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/03/2015 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA-project modification PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3 2011
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NTS of the EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NTS of EIA for modication PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
30/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related press
Poland: EIB supports modernisation of railways, development of the city of Łódź and eco-friendly investments

Summary sheet

Release date
5 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/03/2015
20140363
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E59 PHASE 3
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 383 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the modernisation of approximately 71km of mainline track between Czempin and Rawicz, which is part of the Poznan – Wroclaw line and of the European Rail Corridor E59. The section is located on the core TEN-T rail network.

The modernisation will entail replacing the track bed, track, structures and catenary, largely along the existing alignment, together with improvements to the power supply, signalling, telecoms and stations. The project will help prepare the section of line for future installation of the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS), scheduled as part of the Polish National ERTMS Deployment Plan for implementation within the next ten years. The project will complement existing EIB operations, PLK Railway Modernization E59 Phase 1 (CA/11/273) and PLK Railway Modernization E59 Phase 2 (CA/12/411). The promoter intends to submit an application to co-finance the project under the Connecting Europe Facility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) and has been screened in by the competent authority. The EIA is to be analysed during the appraisal. The project’s potential impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.

The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant directives. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
16/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA-project modification PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
16/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3 2011
16/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NTS of the EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
16/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NTS of EIA for modication PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
30/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports modernisation of railways, development of the city of Łódź and eco-friendly investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA-project modification PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Publication Date
16 Dec 2014
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56504664
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140363
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3 2011
Publication Date
16 Dec 2014
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56505146
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140363
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NTS of the EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Publication Date
16 Dec 2014
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56506830
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140363
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NTS of EIA for modication PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Publication Date
16 Dec 2014
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56506831
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140363
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Publication Date
30 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65488492
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140363
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
255825710
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140363
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA-project modification PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3 2011
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NTS of the EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NTS of EIA for modication PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
30/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Other links
Summary sheet
PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E59 PHASE 3
Data sheet
PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related press
Poland: EIB supports modernisation of railways, development of the city of Łódź and eco-friendly investments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports modernisation of railways, development of the city of Łódź and eco-friendly investments
Other links
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA-project modification PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3 2011
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NTS of the EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NTS of EIA for modication PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
30/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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