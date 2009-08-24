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BGK-NRF ROAD REHABILITATION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 325,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 325,000,000
Transport : € 325,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2009 : € 325,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
24 August 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2009
20090450
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BGK-NRF Road Rehabilitation II
GDDKiA (Generalna Dyrekcja Dróg Krajowych i Autostrad).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million.
EUR 2000 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the rehabilitation and reconstruction of parts of the Polish national road network (including road pavements, bridges and other structures located all over the country) which have deteriorated after years of limited road budgets and increasing traffic demand.

The project will enhance the structural capacity and help improve safety in relation to the increasing traffic demand.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the works are expected to be within the existing rights-of-way of the roads and as such Annex II/III of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC could apply.  The Bank’s services would review arrangements for screening of sub projects by the Competent Environmental Authorities for EIAs and possible impacts on natural habitats to determine compliance with EU and national requirements and any relevant international conventions to which Poland is party.

GDDKiA as a public institution is obliged to comply with the requirements of EU Directive 2004/18/EC and National procurement regulations. During appraisal the Bank’s Services would review the details concerning procurement.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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