BGK-NRF Road Rehabilitation II

Summary sheet
The project involves the rehabilitation and reconstruction of parts of the Polish national road network (including road pavements, bridges and other structures located all over the country) which have deteriorated after years of limited road budgets and increasing traffic demand.
The project will enhance the structural capacity and help improve safety in relation to the increasing traffic demand.
Most of the works are expected to be within the existing rights-of-way of the roads and as such Annex II/III of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC could apply. The Bank’s services would review arrangements for screening of sub projects by the Competent Environmental Authorities for EIAs and possible impacts on natural habitats to determine compliance with EU and national requirements and any relevant international conventions to which Poland is party.
GDDKiA as a public institution is obliged to comply with the requirements of EU Directive 2004/18/EC and National procurement regulations. During appraisal the Bank’s Services would review the details concerning procurement.
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