Taxation: avoiding misuse of EIB Group operations

EIB Group’s practice

The EIB Group NCJ Policy closely follows the EU legal and policy framework, the EU listing process and most recent Tax and AML-CFT developments. Therefore, it directly applies the prohibition to enter into new or renewed operations with entities (contracting counterparties) incorporated or established in jurisdictions listed for tax and AML-CFT purposes, except when the operation is physically implemented in the relevant NCJ and the risk (if any) that the operation could be misused for money laundering, financing of terrorism, tax crimes (i.e. tax fraud and tax evasion) and tax avoidance can be mitigated. Such limited exceptions are envisaged in order to avoid penalising the local population of countries where the EIB has received a mandate to operate.

All operations are assessed in line with the standards of the due diligence process promoted by the EIB Group AML-CFT Framework and the EIB Group NCJ Policy. Operations with NCJ links are subject to enhanced due diligence to determine whether (i) the levels of transparency and integrity of the relevant operation are satisfactory to the EIB Group (in particular the contracting counterparty/ies and their beneficial owners must be clearly identified), (ii) the contracting counterparty/ies can provide plausible justifications for the NCJ location link or (iii) there is a risk that the operation is (or may be) misused for Targeted Activities.

The enhanced vigilance may consider, on a risk-sensitive basis and as applicable, relevant elements of the Anti-Tax Avoidance Toolbox in Appendix 1 to the EIB Group NCJ Policy.

Furthermore, on a risk-sensitive basis and in line with EIB Group policies, the EIB Group may decide to extend the above-mentioned approach to operations with contracting counterparties incorporated or established in jurisdictions which are generally cooperative but have not yet solved outstanding tax good governance deficiencies. In such cases, the checks focus on the identified deficiencies of the relevant jurisdictions.

EIB Group contracting counterparties should take account of tax good governance principles and closely cooperate with the EIB Group for this purpose considering the relevant elements of the Anti-Tax Avoidance Toolbox in Appendix 1 to the EIB Group NCJ Policy.