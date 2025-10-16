Unser Angebot

Mehr bewirken
Das bieten wir
Wir bieten technisches und finanzielles Know-how und innovative Finanzierungslösungen für Projekte, die gut für die Menschen und unseren Planeten sind.
Wir bieten Kredite, Garantien und Eigenkapital für Kunden jeder Größenordnung.
Wir bieten unseren Kunden technische und finanzielle Beratung.
Unsere Partnerschaften erzielen eine langfristige Wirkung in Entwicklungsländern.
Globale Lösungen
Von Klimaschutz bis inklusives Wachstum: Entdecken Sie unsere Antworten auf die globalen Aufgaben unserer Zeit.
Im Fokus
Finanzierungen in aller Welt
Die EIB finanziert Investitionen auf der ganzen Welt. Sie fördert damit Stabilität, nachhaltiges Wachstum und den Klimaschutz. 2024 investierten wir 8 Milliarden Euro außerhalb der EU.
Doch die aktuellen Krisen verlangen nach mehr: Aus den Milliarden müssen in diesem Jahrzehnt Billionen werden. Daran arbeiten wir, gemeinsam mit neuen Partnern, globalen Finanzinstitutionen und dem Privatsektor.
Storys aus aller Welt
Hinter jedem Projekt steht eine Geschichte. Erfahren Sie, wie wir das Leben der Menschen weltweit verbessern.
-
Empowering SMEs in MENA: How the TCP is driving growth and innovation
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the MENA region’s economy – creating jobs, powering industries and driving innovation. Yet many face challenges in accessing finance and competing globally.
The EU Trade and Competitiveness Programme (TCP), developed by the European Investment Bank and the European Union, is helping SMEs overcome these barriers. Through long-term funding, guarantees and technical assistance, the TCP is enabling businesses to grow, go greener and expand internationally.
Discover how the TCP is making a difference in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan and beyond – strengthening supply chains, supporting decarbonisation and building a new generation of sustainable entrepreneurs.
Are you ready to grow? Learn how the TCP can support your business today.
-
Green means go
EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action
-
Anschub statt Almosen
Partnerschaften zwischen Europa und Afrika konzentrieren sich auf private Unternehmen als Garanten für Jobs und gesellschaftliche Stabilität
-
Kakao mit gutem Gewissen: Finanzierung für Fairtrade und Waldschutz
EIB-Finanzierungen helfen Côte d’Ivoire, nachhaltigen Kakao ohne Abholzungen und Kinderarbeit zu produzieren und die Anbaumethoden zu verbessern.
-
Klimaschutz mit den richtigen Regeln
Kenias Zentralbank bewirkt mit intelligenten Klima-Reporting-Regeln mehr grüne Investitionen
-
EIB Global: Für eine resilientere, nachhaltigere und inklusivere Welt
Entdecken Sie im neuen Global Impact Report, wie die EIB Global Millionen Menschen hilft: durch Jobs, sauberes Wasser, Strom und bessere Gesundheitsdienste.
-
Starke Partner für Entwicklungsländer
LeapFrog ermöglicht Finanzdienstleistungen, Gesundheitsversorgung und saubere Energie für Millionen Menschen in Afrika und Asien.
-
Die Welt braucht Gesundheitspartnerschaften
Die Führungsspitzen müssen dafür sorgen, dass alle Länder die nötigen Mittel haben, um Krankheitsausbrüche schnell zu bekämpfen – sonst sind wir alle gefährdet
-
Belgrad atmet auf
Mit EU-Hilfe entwickelt das Mihajlo-Pupin-Institut einen Luftreiniger für Serbiens Hauptstadt
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Unsere Ukraine-Unterstützung 2025
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.
Unsere Publikationen
Wer handeln will, muss das globale Umfeld verstehen. Lesen Sie dazu unsere Analysen, volkswirtschaftlichen Studien, Umfragen und weitere Ressourcen.
-
EIB Global strategic orientation
The strategic orientation is a new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union, with the goal of strengthening the contribution of the EIB Group to Europe’s position in a changing world.
-
Weltweiter Wirkungsbericht 2024/2025 der EIB
Entdecken Sie, wie wir durch unsere Arbeit außerhalb der EU eine resilientere, nachhaltigere und inklusivere Welt gestalten. Der Weltweite Wirkungsbericht 2024/2025 der EIB-Gruppe bietet spannende Einblicke in Europas zentrale Rolle als Innovations- und Stabilitätsanker.
-
Tätigkeitsbericht Evaluierung 2024 und Arbeitsprogramm 2025–2027 der EIB-Gruppe
Bericht über die elf Evaluierungen der unabhängigen Evaluierungsfunktion der EIB im Jahr 2024 und das Programm der Abteilung für 2025–2027
-
Prioritäten für mehr Wohlstand: Aktivitätsbericht 2024 der EIB-Gruppe
Unsere Prioritäten stehen für Wachstum, Wohlstand, technologischen und sozialen Fortschritt – in den Mitgliedstaaten, in der EU und weltweit. Wie wir das im Einzelnen tun, das erfahren Sie in diesem Bericht.
-
Finance in Africa
The ninth annual Finance in Africa report shows that financial conditions are improving in Africa but access to finance remains a severe constraint to economic development.
-
Constructing Education: Building for impact
A new framework seeks to connect new investments in schools with the pedagogical goals of educators.
-
Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean
Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.
-
Treuhandfonds in Aktion
Die Entwicklungsgelder sind begrenzt. Lesen Sie, wie die EIB Global über zwölf Treuhandfonds Projekte fördert, die Veränderungen zum Guten bewirken.
-
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund: EIB Annual Report 2023
This report describes the progress and activities of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund in 2023. Three years into operations, we moved from testing the fund’s business model towards accelerated implementation of its technical assistance to cities and local authorities.
-
Strategie-Fahrplan 2024–2027 der EIB-Gruppe
Der Strategie-Fahrplan 2024–2027 skizziert die acht Kernprioritäten und neue Programme, um Europas Investitionslücke zu schließen – alles unter einem ehrgeizigen Finanzierungsszenario.
-
Weltweiter Wirkungsbericht 2023/2024 der EIB
Der Bericht zu den Aktivitäten der EIB Global 2023 richtet den Blick auf die Wirkung und wie die Bank ihre Effektivität steigert.
-
EIB Global Strategic Roadmap
The “EIB Global Strategic Roadmap: EU Finance for a Sustainable Future" provides an overall narrative that explains EIB Global’s direction of travel in the coming years to improve its impact beyond the European Union and the need for a new approach.
-
EIB Global’s approach to a just transition and just resilience
This document presents the overarching approach through which EIB Global, together with partners, can support countries, clients and organisations in pursuing a just transition and a just resilience.
-
Finance in Africa: Uncertain times, resilient banks - African finance at a crossroads
The eighth annual Investment in Africa report underscores the need for international support and sustainable finance to advance economic development and climate change in the continent.
-
Climate risks for Latin America and the Caribbean
The study of climate risks in Latin America and the Caribbean is expanded to analyse the region’s banking sector exposure to climate change
-
The EIB in Asia and the Pacific
The EIB has been actively supporting long-term investment projects in Asia and the Pacific for over 30 years in support of EU priorities notably related to climate action, the efforts taken to combat climate change and its impacts.
-
The Global Gateway in Latin America and the Caribbean
This publication gives an overview of the Global Gateway, its mission, activities and investments in Latin America and the Caribbean.
-
Bericht der EIB Global 2022/2023 – Die Story
Die Europäische Investitionsbank legt die Saat für viele Erfolgsgeschichten. Eine neue Saat ist die „EIB Global“. Der Bereich der EIB für Entwicklung nahm 2022 die Arbeit auf. Erfahren Sie hier, wie wir mit unseren Projekten weltweit Veränderungen bewirken. Themen sind unter anderem die Ukraine, Nachhaltigkeit, Klima und Energie. Die aktuellen Herausforderungen machen an den Grenzen nicht halt. Mit der EIB Global bekennen wir uns zu nachhaltigen und gerechten Gesellschaften weltweit.
-
EIB Global Report 2022/2023 — The impact
Looking back on EIB Global’s first year, this report details the impact of EIB Global operations, accompanied by an analysis of the development challenges in different regions, and in light of the main EU priorities.
-
The European Investment Bank’s approach to human rights — information note
The EIB is committed to respecting and promoting human rights in its lending operations. This document details our policies, procedures and practices to avoid and address human rights risks and impacts.
