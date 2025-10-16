Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

Unser Angebot

Mehr bewirken

Die EIB Global hat ein klares Ziel: mehr Wirkung erzielen, in Abstimmung mit den Prioritäten der EU. Dazu finanzieren wir solide Projekte, die hohe Standards erfüllen. Mit unserem technischen und finanziellen Know-how fördern wir in Partnerländern nachhaltige Investitionen, die allen zugutekommen.

Mehr Infos  

Das bieten wir

Wir bieten technisches und finanzielles Know-how und innovative Finanzierungslösungen für Projekte, die gut für die Menschen und unseren Planeten sind.

Finanzprodukte

Wir bieten Kredite, Garantien und Eigenkapital für Kunden jeder Größenordnung.

Beratungsdienste

Wir bieten unseren Kunden technische und finanzielle Beratung.

Geberpartnerschaften

Unsere Partnerschaften erzielen eine langfristige Wirkung in Entwicklungsländern.

Globale Lösungen

Von Klimaschutz bis inklusives Wachstum: Entdecken Sie unsere Antworten auf die globalen Aufgaben unserer Zeit.

Klima Gleichstellung Fragilität und Konflikte
custom-preview

Situation: Einkommensschwache Länder sind Klimafolgen wie Extremwetter, Dürren und Überschwemmungen besonders ausgesetzt. Zu den am stärksten bedrohten Regionen gehören Subsahara-Afrika, Süd- und Südostasien und kleine Inselnationen in der Karibik und im Pazifik.

Lösung: 2024 vergaben wir 60 Prozent unserer Mittel in diesen Regionen für Klima und ökologische Nachhaltigkeit. Damit haben wir unser 50-Prozent-Ziel für 2025 bereits übertroffen.

Mehr Infos  
Shutterstock

Situation:  Fast eine Milliarde Frauen haben laut Internationalem Währungsfonds kein Bankkonto. Das sind 55 Prozent aller Erwachsenen ohne Konto. Da diese Frauen kaum Kredite aufnehmen können, bleiben sie wirtschaftlich außen vor.

Lösung: Die Gleichbehandlung von Frauen bei Bankgeschäften und am Arbeitsplatz könnte der Weltwirtschaft einen Zuwachs von 28 Billionen US-Dollar bescheren. Deshalb investieren wir in Projekte wie Boosting WomeninAg.

Mehr Infos  
EcoEnterprises Fund

Situation: Fast ein Viertel der Weltbevölkerung lebt in fragilen oder konfliktbetroffenen Kontexten oder Gebieten, verursacht durch bewaffnete Konflikte, Vertreibung, Ernährungsunsicherheit, Klimawandel und andere Krisen.

Lösung: Seit vielen Jahren unterstützen wir die Menschenrechte und investieren in betroffene Gebiete weltweit, etwa in Kolumbien. Mit einem Kredit von 136 Millionen Euro an die Bancóldex finanzieren wir Projekte des Privatsektors, die den Friedensprozess fördern – durch inklusives Wachstum, Jobs und Armutsbekämpfung in stark umkämpften Gebieten.

Mehr Infos  

Im Fokus

Finanzierungen in aller Welt

Die EIB finanziert Investitionen auf der ganzen Welt. Sie fördert damit Stabilität, nachhaltiges Wachstum und den Klimaschutz. 2024 investierten wir 8 Milliarden Euro außerhalb der EU.

Doch die aktuellen Krisen verlangen nach mehr: Aus den Milliarden müssen in diesem Jahrzehnt Billionen werden. Daran arbeiten wir, gemeinsam mit neuen Partnern, globalen Finanzinstitutionen und dem Privatsektor.

Storys aus aller Welt

Hinter jedem Projekt steht eine Geschichte. Erfahren Sie, wie wir das Leben der Menschen weltweit verbessern.

  •
    16 Oktober 2025

    Empowering SMEs in MENA: How the TCP is driving growth and innovation

    Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the MENA region’s economy – creating jobs, powering industries and driving innovation. Yet many face challenges in accessing finance and competing globally.

    The EU Trade and Competitiveness Programme (TCP), developed by the European Investment Bank and the European Union, is helping SMEs overcome these barriers. Through long-term funding, guarantees and technical assistance, the TCP is enabling businesses to grow, go greener and expand internationally.

    Discover how the TCP is making a difference in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan and beyond – strengthening supply chains, supporting decarbonisation and building a new generation of sustainable entrepreneurs.

    Are you ready to grow? Learn how the TCP can support your business today.

    Institutional European Commission SMEs Partnerships Partners Mandates and partnerships Jordan Tunisia Morocco Egypt Southern Neighbourhood Global development
  • 15 Oktober 2025

    Green means go

    EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action

    SMEs Climate Advisory services Renewable energy Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 2 Oktober 2025

    Anschub statt Almosen

    Partnerschaften zwischen Europa und Afrika konzentrieren sich auf private Unternehmen als Garanten für Jobs und gesellschaftliche Stabilität

    Soziale Nachhaltigkeit Youth Klimawandel Klima Energieeffizienz Klimaschutz Nachhaltigkeit Italien Deutschland Dänemark Niederlande Simbabwe Vereinigtes Königreich Europäische Union Subsahara-Afrika Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Energie
  • 24 Juli 2025

    Kakao mit gutem Gewissen: Finanzierung für Fairtrade und Waldschutz

    EIB-Finanzierungen helfen Côte d’Ivoire, nachhaltigen Kakao ohne Abholzungen und Kinderarbeit zu produzieren und die Anbaumethoden zu verbessern.

    Forstwirtschaft Umwelt Klima Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Nachhaltigkeit Côte d'Ivoire Subsahara-Afrika Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  • 21 Juli 2025

    Klimaschutz mit den richtigen Regeln

    Kenias Zentralbank bewirkt mit intelligenten Klima-Reporting-Regeln mehr grüne Investitionen

    Banken Technische-Hilfe-Programm für ein grüneres Finanzsystem (GFS) Klimawandel Klima Klimaschutz Kenia Subsahara-Afrika Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  • 17 Juli 2025

    EIB Global: Für eine resilientere, nachhaltigere und inklusivere Welt

    Entdecken Sie im neuen Global Impact Report, wie die EIB Global Millionen Menschen hilft: durch Jobs, sauberes Wasser, Strom und bessere Gesundheitsdienste.

    Entwicklung weltweit
  • 1 Juli 2025

    Starke Partner für Entwicklungsländer

    LeapFrog ermöglicht Finanzdienstleistungen, Gesundheitsversorgung und saubere Energie für Millionen Menschen in Afrika und Asien.

    Verkehr Gesundheit und Life Sciences Klima Nigeria Indien Ghana Indonesien Kenia Asien und Pazifik Subsahara-Afrika Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Energie
  • 22 Mai 2025

    Die Welt braucht Gesundheitspartnerschaften

    Die Führungsspitzen müssen dafür sorgen, dass alle Länder die nötigen Mittel haben, um Krankheitsausbrüche schnell zu bekämpfen – sonst sind wir alle gefährdet

    Interviews Institutional Gesundheit und Life Sciences Partnerschaften Partner Covid-19 Direktorium Nadia Calviño Entwicklung weltweit Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 8 Mai 2025

    Belgrad atmet auf

    Mit EU-Hilfe entwickelt das Mihajlo-Pupin-Institut einen Luftreiniger für Serbiens Hauptstadt

    Umwelt Klimawandel Klima Technologie Klimaschutz Wissenschaft Westbalkan Umweltverschmutzung Serbien Erweiterungsländer Westbalkan Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  • 7 Mai 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)

    Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 7 Mai 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)

    Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 25 April 2025

    Unsere Ukraine-Unterstützung 2025

    More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.

    KMU Eisenbahn Solidarity with Ukraine Verkehr EU für die Ukraine Gesundheit und Life Sciences Wasser-/Abwassermanagement Allgemeine und berufliche Bildung Ukraine Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur

Unsere Publikationen

Wer handeln will, muss das globale Umfeld verstehen. Lesen Sie dazu unsere Analysen, volkswirtschaftlichen Studien, Umfragen und weitere Ressourcen.

  • 15 Oktober 2025

    EIB Global strategic orientation

    The strategic orientation is a new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union, with the goal of strengthening the contribution of the EIB Group to Europe’s position in a changing world.

    Global development
  • 30 Juni 2025

    Weltweiter Wirkungsbericht 2024/2025 der EIB

    Entdecken Sie, wie wir durch unsere Arbeit außerhalb der EU eine resilientere, nachhaltigere und inklusivere Welt gestalten. Der Weltweite Wirkungsbericht 2024/2025 der EIB-Gruppe bietet spannende Einblicke in Europas zentrale Rolle als Innovations- und Stabilitätsanker.

    Stadtentwicklung Soziale Nachhaltigkeit KMU Fragility and conflict Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Migration Ukraine Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
  • 28 April 2025

    Tätigkeitsbericht Evaluierung 2024 und Arbeitsprogramm 2025–2027 der EIB-Gruppe

    Bericht über die elf Evaluierungen der unabhängigen Evaluierungsfunktion der EIB im Jahr 2024 und das Programm der Abteilung für 2025–2027

    Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  • 30 Januar 2025

    Prioritäten für mehr Wohlstand: Aktivitätsbericht 2024 der EIB-Gruppe

    Unsere Prioritäten stehen für Wachstum, Wohlstand, technologischen und sozialen Fortschritt – in den Mitgliedstaaten, in der EU und weltweit. Wie wir das im Einzelnen tun, das erfahren Sie in diesem Bericht.

    Cyber-Sicherheit Forstwirtschaft Bioökonomie Umwelt Klima Digitales und Telekommunikation Technologie Klimaschutz Investitionen Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie Entwicklung weltweit Kapitalmarktunion Sicherheit und Verteidigung Klima und Umwelt Energie
  • 7 November 2024

    Finance in Africa

    The ninth annual Finance in Africa report shows that financial conditions are improving in Africa but access to finance remains a severe constraint to economic development.

    Fintech Institutional Banking Financial institutions Partners Climate Digital and telecoms Climate finance Financial instruments Finance Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 5 November 2024

    Constructing Education: Building for impact

    A new framework seeks to connect new investments in schools with the pedagogical goals of educators.

    Infrastructure Education and training Global development Social infrastructure
  • 28 Oktober 2024

    Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean

    Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.

    Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 12 September 2024

    Treuhandfonds in Aktion

    Die Entwicklungsgelder sind begrenzt. Lesen Sie, wie die EIB Global über zwölf Treuhandfonds Projekte fördert, die Veränderungen zum Guten bewirken.

    Treuhandfonds für die afrikanischen, karibischen und pazifischen Staaten (AKP) Treuhandfonds für die Infrastrukturpartnerschaft EU-Afrika Fonds für finanzielle Inklusion (FIF) Partnerschaften Wasser-/Abwassermanagement Fonds für den Wassersektor City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP-Treuhandfonds (FTF) Innovationsfonds Treuhandfonds für technische Hilfe in den östlichen Partnerländern (EPTATF) Mandate und Partnerschaften Ukraine Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Energie
  • 11 Juli 2024

    The City Climate Finance Gap Fund: EIB Annual Report 2023

    This report describes the progress and activities of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund in 2023. Three years into operations, we moved from testing the fund’s business model towards accelerated implementation of its technical assistance to cities and local authorities.

    Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Mandates and partnerships Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 Juni 2024

    Strategie-Fahrplan 2024–2027 der EIB-Gruppe

    Der Strategie-Fahrplan 2024–2027 skizziert die acht Kernprioritäten und neue Programme, um Europas Investitionslücke zu schließen – alles unter einem ehrgeizigen Finanzierungsszenario.

    Investor relations Digitales und Telekommunikation Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie Entwicklung weltweit Sicherheit und Verteidigung Klima und Umwelt
  • 13 Juni 2024

    Weltweiter Wirkungsbericht 2023/2024 der EIB

    Der Bericht zu den Aktivitäten der EIB Global 2023 richtet den Blick auf die Wirkung und wie die Bank ihre Effektivität steigert.

    Stadtentwicklung Soziale Nachhaltigkeit KMU Fragility and conflict Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Migration Ukraine Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
  • 29 November 2023

    EIB Global Strategic Roadmap

    The “EIB Global Strategic Roadmap: EU Finance for a Sustainable Future" provides an overall narrative that explains EIB Global’s direction of travel in the coming years to improve its impact beyond the European Union and the need for a new approach.

    Global development
  • 27 November 2023

    EIB Global’s approach to a just transition and just resilience

    This document presents the overarching approach through which EIB Global, together with partners, can support countries, clients and organisations in pursuing a just transition and a just resilience.

    Global development
  • 27 September 2023

    Finance in Africa: Uncertain times, resilient banks - African finance at a crossroads

    The eighth annual Investment in Africa report underscores the need for international support and sustainable finance to advance economic development and climate change in the continent.

    Economics Global development Climate and environment
  • 4 September 2023

    Climate risks for Latin America and the Caribbean

    The study of climate risks in Latin America and the Caribbean is expanded to analyse the region’s banking sector exposure to climate change

    Brazil Costa Rica Dominican Republic Paraguay Suriname Saint Kitts and Nevis Argentina Aruba Ecuador Antigua and Barbuda Bahamas Peru Guatemala Chile Barbados Dominica Uruguay El Salvador Jamaica Virgin Islands (British) Venezuela Honduras Curaçao Anguilla Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mexico Grenada Colombia Guyana Belize Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Global development
  • 29 August 2023

    The EIB in Asia and the Pacific

    The EIB has been actively supporting long-term investment projects in Asia and the Pacific for over 30 years in support of EU priorities notably related to climate action, the efforts taken to combat climate change and its impacts.

    Regional - Pacific Asia and the Pacific Global development
  • 14 Juli 2023

    The Global Gateway in Latin America and the Caribbean

    This publication gives an overview of the Global Gateway, its mission, activities and investments in Latin America and the Caribbean.

    Brazil Dominican Republic Argentina Ecuador Latin America and the Caribbean Global development
  • 3 Mai 2023

    Bericht der EIB Global 2022/2023 – Die Story

    Die Europäische Investitionsbank legt die Saat für viele Erfolgsgeschichten. Eine neue Saat ist die „EIB Global“. Der Bereich der EIB für Entwicklung nahm 2022 die Arbeit auf. Erfahren Sie hier, wie wir mit unseren Projekten weltweit Veränderungen bewirken. Themen sind unter anderem die Ukraine, Nachhaltigkeit, Klima und Energie. Die aktuellen Herausforderungen machen an den Grenzen nicht halt. Mit der EIB Global bekennen wir uns zu nachhaltigen und gerechten Gesellschaften weltweit.

    Soziale Nachhaltigkeit Fragility and conflict Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Migration Entwicklung weltweit Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
  • 3 Mai 2023

    EIB Global Report 2022/2023 — The impact

    Looking back on EIB Global’s first year, this report details the impact of EIB Global operations, accompanied by an analysis of the development challenges in different regions, and in light of the main EU priorities.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Global development Social and territorial cohesion
  • 6 Februar 2023

    The European Investment Bank’s approach to human rights — information note

    The EIB is committed to respecting and promoting human rights in its lending operations. This document details our policies, procedures and practices to avoid and address human rights risks and impacts.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Global development
Alle Publikationen  

Sie möchten auf dem Laufenden bleiben?

Abonnieren Sie den Newsletter der EIB Global und erhalten Sie alle zwei Monate eine Auswahl aktueller Inhalte:

  • Informationen und Blogstorys zu aktuellen Projekten rund um den Globus
  • Podcasts und Videos zu aktuellen Themen
  • Neuigkeiten zu unserer Leitinitiative

Alle Nachrichten und Medien

Aktuelles
Mehr Aktuelles
Publikationen
Weitere Publikationen
Videos
Weitere Videos
Reden und Interviews
Weitere Reden