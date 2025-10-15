Description

The strategic orientation is a new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union. It is designed to meet Europe’s evolving geopolitical priorities, serving as an integral part of the EU external policy toolbox. The orientation sets out the ways in which the European Investment Bank will step up its support for win-win partnerships, aligning the political and economic interests of the European Union with the development objectives of its partners, positioning Europe as a beacon of stability, a champion of open economies and societies, of peace and of shared prosperity.