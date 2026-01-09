Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Advisory services

Supporting high-impact projects, markets and skills 

Get our product catalogue  

EIB Advisory provides expert guidance to develop markets, build capacity and support high-impact projects. We help businesses and the public sector make good investment decisions, and get access to more loans or other finance.

Working with clients across the EU and beyond, we tailor solutions to each client's needs, helping them finance better projects, invest better, while advancing the strategic priorities of the EIB Group.

Our flexible model combines in-house and external expertise and partnerships with international institutions, and includes work under EU and other mandates.

This allows us to:

  • Maximise the impact of public funds
  • Improve project quality
  • Speed up access to finance

What we offer

EIB Advisory delivers a wide range of services to help clients plan, prepare and implement bankable projects.

Project support Market development Capacity building

Make projects happen

We support high-impact projects throughout their lifecycle, from origination and preparation to implementation. We also provide financial advice on investments.

Our advisory services strengthen the project quality and maturity, helping to overcome barriers and secure financing, including from the European Investment Bank. We also assist with implementation and operation, accelerating fund disbursement. Drawing on experience across countries and sectors, our teams apply lessons learnt to deliver maximum benefits for our clients. 

Browse our services:

 
Assess and develop new markets

We identify market gaps, designing solutions to establish financial instruments, investment platforms and blending facilities.

Browse our services:

 
Build knowledge, partnerships and networks

We help clients and partner institutions build the capacity and skills they need to prepare and implement projects and investment programmes that meet European standards.

Our support covers environmental and social sustainability, compliance with State Aid rules, and the promotion of best practices. We also raise awareness of funding and financing options within and beyond the European Union.

  Access our online resources.

Browse our services:

 
Who we support

EIB Advisory works with a broad range of clients in the European Union and around the world:

  • Public sector: Member States and partner country governments, central banks, central and local authorities, cities, managing authorities for EU shared management funds, state-owned entities
  • Private sector: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps, research-driven companies, innovative corporates
  • Financial intermediaries: National promotional institutions, commercial banks, microfinance providers, investment funds

Assignments are tailored to each client’s needs and aligned with EU policy priorities.

Get support

Do you have questions or are interested in receiving advisory support from our experts?

Contact us  

In focus

EIB Advisory in 2024

EIB Advisory is a crucial part of the European Investment Bank Group’s work. We help develop markets, build clients’ skills and support high-impact ideas. The right advice and technical assistance help us finance more projects, invest better and meet our core priorities.

Read our online publication and get the full story  

Featured stories

  •
    8 January 2026

    Locking up a big offender

    An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions

    Environment Climate Advisory services Decarbonisation Emissions Innovation Fund Greece European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 18 December 2025

    Ilunion wird mit EIB Beratung umweltfreundlicher

    Spanisches Unternehmen spart Strom und Wasser dank EIB Beratung – für mehr Gewinn und mehr Jobs für Menschen mit Behinderung

    Beschäftigung Wasser Institutional Abwasser Klima Advisory services Energieeinsparungen EIB-Ziele Wasser-/Abwassermanagement Klimaschutz Nachhaltigkeit Spanien Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Energie
  • 20 November 2025

    Bukarest baut U-Bahn-Netz weiter aus

    Rumäniens verkehrsüberlastete Hauptstadt modernisiert ihre U-Bahn. Das Beratungsteam der EIB hilft ihr, das Netz besser, sicherer und nachhaltiger zu machen.

    Infrastruktur Stadtentwicklung Verkehr Jaspers Klima Advisory services Finanzierungsinstrumente Rumänien Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
  • 15 October 2025

    Alles auf grün

    EIB-Programm hilft mazedonischen Banken, Unternehmen bei Klimaprojekten besser zu unterstützen

    KMU Technische-Hilfe-Programm für ein grüneres Finanzsystem (GFS) Klima Advisory services Erneuerbare Energien Energieeffizienz Klimaschutz Nachhaltigkeit Nordmazedonien Erweiterungsländer Westbalkan Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Energie
  • 11 September 2025

    Zypern fängt die Sonne ein

    Neues Programm zur Stromspeicherung hilft Zypern, seine Solarkraft optimal zu nutzen

    Umwelt Gesundheit und Life Sciences Jaspers Klima Advisory services Finanzierungsinstrumente Technologie Entwicklungslösungen Zypern Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt Energie
  • 21 August 2025

    Leinen los auf Serbiens Wasserstraßen

    Serbien erneuert mit Hochdruck Schleusen und Infrastruktur entlang seiner Flüsse

    Infrastruktur Umwelt Verkehr Jaspers Klima Advisory services Finanzierungsinstrumente Westbalkan Rumänien Serbien Europäische Union Erweiterungsländer Westbalkan Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
