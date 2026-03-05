Getting in and out of Ukraine is a challenge these days. Because of the war, trains remain one of the only reliable ways to enter the country or get around. And the railways are often getting damaged.

“We repair, we rebuild and we keep the trains running,” says Oleg Yakovenko, the director of strategy for Ukrainian Railways, the state railway company. “That resilience has become our trademark, even when the cold and the damage make it almost impossible.”

With seaports and airports in Ukraine closed, railways are essential for trade and travel in Europe. Advisory experts and lending teams from the European Investment Bank are helping to launch big projects to keep trains running and connect Ukraine’s railways to the European Union network.

“​The war moved our relationship with the Bank to a higher level,” Yakovenko says. “It revealed our true friends.”

The most recent development is the opening in September 2025 of the Chop–Uzhhorod rail line, built to European standard gauge. Unlike Ukraine’s traditional 1 520-millimetre tracks, the European gauge of 1 435 millimetres allows trains to cross borders without stopping to change wheels or carriages.

With support from EIB Advisory experts, the 22-kilometre rail line connecting Chop and Uzhhorod was completed in less than a year.

Trains can now run directly from Ukraine to countries such as Hungary and Slovakia, cutting travel times and easing trade. This rail line is the first step in a plan to build European-gauge tracks to Ukrainian cities such as Lviv and Chernivtsi.

The €24 million rail transformation project is financed equally by a European Union grant and an EIB loan.