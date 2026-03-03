Europe’s energy transition has entered a decisive new phase -larger in scale, faster in deployment, and more resilient than ever. What once seemed improbable - an irreversible move away from Russian gas - now stands as one of Europe’s greatest strategic achievements.

In 2025 alone, investment in the European Union’s clean energy transformation reached record highs of nearly €400 billion. The market value of European renewable energy companies surged by over 50% in a single year, signalling strong investor confidence in technologies developed and deployed on European soil.

Yet Europe’s transformation is not built solely on mega‑projects or headline‑grabbing infrastructure. The wind turbines rising from the Baltic Sea and new interconnectors across the continent tell only part of the story.