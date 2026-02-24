Why energy efficiency is so important in buildings

Energy consumption in Europe’s building sector remains high, largely because much of the building stock is old and inefficient. Improving energy efficiency is essential to cutting energy demand and supporting Europe’s transition to a low-carbon economy. But progress is slow – only 1.5% of buildings are renovated each year, and many of these renovations are not deep enough to deliver significant energy savings. ‑carbon economy.

In this episode of the Invested by Europe podcast, we explore:

why accelerating energy efficiency in buildings matters

what is holding renovations back

how investment, technology and public support can help overcome these barriers.

In this episode, our expert looks at how energy efficiency cuts demand for electricity, enables greater use of renewable energy, and delivers lower costs and improved comfort for citizens.