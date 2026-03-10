How social infrastructure investment drives inclusive growth

Social investment covers the services and infrastructure people rely on throughout their lives — education, health, childcare, housing and training — and plays a central role in Europe’s economic and social model. Emily Sinnott explains how these investments act both as insurance against life’s risks and as enablers, allowing people to participate more fully in the labour market and contribute to society.

The discussion highlights the economic stakes. According to EIB analysis, increasing workforce participation among women and disadvantaged groups could boost EU GDP by around 4%, helping to offset the impact of an ageing population. Yet gaps remain. Europe faces a shortage of around 750,000 childcare places, while housing affordability has become one of the most pressing concerns for citizens, with construction levels still below pre‑financial‑crisis peaks. Meeting demand will require innovation to raise productivity, investment in energy‑efficient homes, and a major expansion in the supply of affordable housing — with Europe needing more than two million additional homes.

Skills and labour shortages are another growing challenge, with 77% of EU firms reporting difficulties in finding skilled workers. While longer, healthier working lives offer opportunities, the conversation stresses the importance of training and upskilling — especially as digitalisation and AI reshape workplaces. Early education is critical, as learning outcomes at age 18 strongly influence participation in training later in life.

Despite mounting fiscal pressures, the episode argues that social investment remains essential. Innovation, including the smart use of AI, can help deliver services more efficiently. Through around €10 billion of annual investment, the EIB is stepping up support across social sectors — particularly affordable and sustainable housing — reinforcing the foundations of Europe’s economic and social future.