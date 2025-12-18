Description
Europe’s social model is a global benchmark for well-being, but demographic ageing, the green and digital transitions, and recurring economic shocks are putting it under strain. Sustaining progress will require smart, efficient social investment that mobilises public and private resources.
This report looks at how the EIB Group is responding to these challenges by financing education, healthcare and housing projects across the European Union. It highlights the role of social investment in boosting productivity, resilience and inclusion, and shows how the EIB Group support helps to renew Europe’s social model for future generations.
Key findings include:
- €9.6 billion invested in social infrastructure in 2024, including education, health and housing.
- €17.7 billion for health and life sciences over five years, with €2.8 billion promoting well-being and a productive workforce.
- €14 billion mobilised by the European Investment Fund through social impact funds, helping 310 000 micro and social entrepreneurs.
- New €6 billion lending target for affordable and sustainable housing in 2026, improving mobility and access to jobs.