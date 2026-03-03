Description

Gender equality is a core European value, and advancing gender equality and women's economic empowerment is critical to boosting competitiveness, driving global development and accelerating the green transition.

With this third Gender Action Plan 2026-2030, the EIB Group sets out its renewed commitment to fostering equality and inclusive growth, by working towards:

New economic opportunities for women – through expanded access to capital, leadership roles, jobs and skills.

Inclusive infrastructure and services, including health solutions, that advance gender equality and promote equal access for all gender identities, expanding economic participation and improving daily lives.

Upholding safety, security, dignity, and equal rights in our operations.

To deliver on this ambition, the Group will increase advisory support for clients on gender-lens investing fivefold, develop new develop new digital engagement tools to strengthen and measure impact, and will mobilise capital markets by continue issuing Sustainability Awareness Bonds with gender equality objectives.