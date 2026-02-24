Description

In 2025, the EIB Group continued to advance connectivity, climate action and the EU accession process in the Western Balkans, in close cooperation with the European Commission, international and local partners. The Group committed €822 million to support transport links, energy security, digitalisation and climate resilience, while contributing to job creation, new technologies and better healthcare. The European Union provided €151.1 million in grants under the Western Balkans Investment Framework, while €6.5 million in grants came through the European Investment Bank’s Economic Resilience Initiative. In total, 58% of projects will contribute directly to climate action and environmental sustainability. Over the year, €1.4 billion was approved for new projects, and €610 million disbursed.