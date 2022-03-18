Description

As one of the largest financiers in the Western Balkans, the EIB provided a €853 million of new financing for the projects that ensure sustainable development, introduction of modern digital infrastructure and more efficient and secure energy network. On top of that, the bank allocated over €560 million to small businesses in 2021 to help them recover, adapt and transform, as part of the financial package for the region under Team Europe. Under the same initiative, the EIB remained committed to help the region shifts towards a green, carbon-neutral and circular economy by signing €257 million for various sustainability projects across the region in 2021. By investing close to €200 million in the digital sector since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EIB Group is helping the region adapt to the new digital age. Find out more about our projects and activities in the last year!