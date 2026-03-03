Why security and defence is a race against time for Europe

Security and defence investment in Europe is increasingly framed as a race against time. This episode explores how rapid changes in the geopolitical landscape — most notably Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — have reshaped Europe’s understanding of security, resilience and strategic autonomy. Closing long‑standing capability gaps has become a priority, requiring sustained investment at national and European level.

Our expert looks at how initiatives such as SAFE (Security Action for Europe), which foresees up to €150 billion in loans to support defence capability acquisition until 2030, aim to strengthen cooperation between EU member states. By enabling joint procurement and allowing member states to borrow for defence without breaching national debt ceilings, the approach encourages countries to work together. The aim is that they will become “interoperable,” contributing complementary capabilities rather than duplicating efforts.

Innovation emerges as a central pillar of defence readiness. Beyond traditional equipment, defence depends on a broad range of technologies that enable early detection, deterrence and rapid response. Governments and big manufacturers play a key role, but so do small and medium-sized enterprises across supply chains, particularly in areas such as space, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and advanced electronics. Innovation allows these firms to diversify, develop new solutions and bring ideas to market more quickly.

The episode also highlights the importance of dual-use technologies — innovations that serve both military and civilian purposes — and the need to mobilise private investment alongside public funding. Ultimately, success for Europe is defined as readiness: the ability to rely on its own innovation, suppliers and financing if necessary, while working closely with partners such as NATO and the European Commission in a stable and peaceful environment.