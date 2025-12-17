In an era of geopolitical uncertainty, Europe's defence capabilities increasingly depend on an overlooked segment: small businesses.

More than 2 500 small and medium-sized companies in Europe are essential suppliers for major defence manufacturers such as Airbus, Thales, Rheinmetall, and Leonardo. These suppliers provide critical components, technologies and services that underpin jobs, innovation and growth across the sector. Yet despite their strategic importance, many struggle to find loans or other capital needed to expand during periods of rapid demand growth.

The European Investment Bank Group is addressing this critical gap with an unprecedented mobilisation of financial support, channelling billions of euros to defence-sector small businesses through new partnerships with fund managers and commercial banks across the continent. For the sector as a whole, the Bank aims to lend as much as €3.5 billion in 2025, up from €1 billion in 2024.