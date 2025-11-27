Satellites beam data from space down to Earth using radio waves. But the technology has some disadvantages: Space is running out of, well, space for all the radio frequencies; radio transmissions are vulnerable to jamming; and it’s getting harder for radio waves to handle the vast amounts of high-resolution data modern satellites generate. The war in Ukraine has highlighted the security risks, with GPS signals often jammed in the Baltic Sea, while, before the conflict, Russian forces successfully disrupted satellite communications by jamming radiofrequency signals.

"On top of that, radiofrequency antennas can have a very short lifetime in combat zones," says Hugues Gontier, head of marketing at Cailabs, based in Rennes, France. "They can get detected and destroyed.”

Because narrow-beam radio signals from satellites cover a wide area – roughly a circle with a diameter of 40-kilometres – while laser communication focuses down to a few tens of meters, it is exponentially more difficult to detect or jam lasers. Cailabs's technology uses “multi-plane light conversion” to deal with the biggest challenge facing laser communication: the atmosphere. Indeed, because light interacts with the fast-moving variations in air density, the laser beam shape is distorted on the ground, causing the beam to twinkle and killing transmission.

Jérôme Marcelino, a senior investment officer at the European Investment Bank who handled the Cailabs deal, highlights that “financing a company whose technology allows for a more secure communication between earth and satellites is increasingly crucial for Europe’s sovereignty, especially in current geopolitical context. Cailabs’s optical/laser technology offers safer, faster and higher-capacity data transmission than traditional radiofrequency systems, paving the way for the future of space communications.”

It's the kind of technological innovation that could have big implications for Europe's security and defence, as well as for how other industries such as telecommunications operate.