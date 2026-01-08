EU expands carbon storage

Carbon storage projects in the European Union remain limited, with most in early planning or development stages. According to Zero Emissions Platform, three projects began operating in 2025 (Sleipner, Snøhvit and Northern Lights in Norway) and one project should start operating in 2026 (Porthos in the Netherlands).

To help it succeed, the Prinos storage site received €270 million in grants from an EU funding programme called the Connecting Europe Facility and from a Greek recovery fund. The project also received a lot of help from the EIB Advisory team.

“This project is not only important for Greece but also for Southeast Europe’s climate efforts,” says Stanic of the EIB Advisory team. “It accelerates development, and positions Prinos as a model for similar initiatives across the Mediterranean.”

EIB Advisory’s financial and technical experts worked with Prinos to develop the project, guiding the business model and improving the project’s ability to attract financing. “The business case is strong given the demand for carbon sequestration in the area,” despite the challenges in attracting businesses interested in storing the carbon, says Matthieu Banal, a financial advisor at EIB Advisory.

EIB Advisory also helped Prinos navigate carbon-capture storage policies and regulation, and to assess how water extracted from the site could be reused.

Carbon storage is essential to achieve the EU goal of reducing net emissions to zero by 2050. Europe wants to increase carbon storage to 50 million tonnes annually by 2030.

“This project is part of a broader ambition to protect European industry and jobs, advance European technology, mitigate climate change and limit global warming to 1.5°C,” Sardi says. “Without effective carbon storage, reaching net-zero becomes much harder, if not impossible.”

The European Investment Bank is also backing a carbon capture project in Stockholm, Sweden. This will be the first large-scale bioenergy plant with carbon capture facilities in the country. The company running it, Stockhold Exergi, received €260 million in April 2025 from the European Investment Bank to help fund the construction. The plant is expected to open in 2028 and to capture 800,000 tonnes of carbon annually, more than the amount emitted from road transport in Stockholm in a year.