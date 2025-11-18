LUXEMBOURG – We are experiencing a period of intense, profound change on the international stage, as the strategic alliances and institutions that have guided the world for the last half-century are being called into question. Conflicts that once seemed resolved are being reignited, and leaders coming to power now will shape the world order for decades to come.

Against this backdrop, while some are rushing to build walls, we in the European Union are building bridges. We are reaffirming our commitment to an international order based on democratic values, human rights, mutual respect, and win-win partnerships. This was the EU’s message at the recent summit with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Members of this particular transatlantic community have come a long way together, and in Santa Marta, Colombia – Latin America’s oldest city, colloquially known as “the heart of the world” – we strengthened our bond. The reasons for doing so were obvious. We know that, together, we can ensure a safer, more democratic world and promote fairer, more sustainable development for our societies.

Together, the European Union, Latin America, and the Caribbean represent more than one billion people, 14% of the world’s population, and 21% of global GDP. We account for one-third of all United Nations members and share one of the world’s strongest alliances, rooted in a common history, shared values, some of the densest trade networks in the world, and – above all – a will to move forward together. By strengthening this partnership, we can go from amplifying to multiplying our impact on the emerging international order.