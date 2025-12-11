Empowering women entrepreneurs

Dolores’s story is part of a wider effort to strengthen women-owned businesses in Spain’s pharmacy sector. In March, the European Investment Bank purchased a €150 million covered bond issued by CBNK. This is the first intermediated financing programme in the EU exclusively dedicated to women entrepreneurs. The proceeds of this bond are being used to lend an average of €450 000 to about 330 pharmacies owned by women or employing a majority of women. The initiative could ultimately benefit up to 600 pharmacies across Spain.



Despite making up the majority of the workforce in the pharmacy sector, women still face barriers such as limited access to finance, wage gaps, and underrepresentation in leadership positions. The European Investment Bank’s bond purchase aims to change that by supporting CBNK’s tailored financial support for women entrepreneurs and business leaders, enabling them to scale their businesses and contribute to Spain’s economic growth.

“This shows that the capital markets union has a social purpose, as well as a financial one,” says Saiyi Suzuki Navarro, the European Investment Bank loan officer who worked on the deal.