On Torr’s farm, hundreds of blueberry bushes rest in big pots on mounds of dirt that stretch out more than 100 metres under protective netting. The pots are used to improve the soil and optimise water use. Blueberries thrive in acidic soil and not too much moisture. When harvesting starts in May, large teams of workers, most of them women, move through the fields picking berries by hand. The berries are rushed to cooling stations. A blast of cold air keeps them fresh for several weeks during shipping.



PalmLife, located in Mash East Province, about an hour east of Harare, started in 2019 with ten hectares. Today, it grows berries on 80 hectares. It received a loan from NMB for a 20-hectare expansion. The company exports to the Netherlands, Italy, France, Spain, Austria and the United Kingdom. Its irrigation equipment comes from Italy, Cyprus and the United Kingdom. The company employs about 1 000 people in peak season. Workers are mainly from the local communities, and 80% are women.

“It's quite a blessing to have a job in Zimbabwe, because the unemployment rate is very high, and it’s hell not to have work,” says Stewart Pedzisi, a human resources manager at PalmLife, standing in field next to thousands of blueberries ripening under a warm blue sky. Employment has huge advantages for nearby communities, he says, allowing families to buy a car, send kids to good schools, get better healthcare, save for the future. “I can see clearly how people in my community are changing,” Pedzisi says.

Zimbabwe is changing, too. Global collaboration ensures that small businesses find their feet and blossom, while creating stronger and healthier communities. Lumbilani, the soccer coach at Selby fruit farm, believes that more cooperation like this will keep Zimbabwe heading in the right direction.

“We need the right tools to be given to everyone,” he says, standing near his soccer team’s modern fitness room on the fruit farm, “and we need the outside world to come and partner with Zimbabwe, especially to help the youth.”