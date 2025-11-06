Our shared journey: Staying the course on climate action in Latin America

Climate change knows no borders. That’s why we must act together. In Latin America, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group works hand-in-hand with governments, development banks and the private sector to transform climate action into tangible impact. As part of Team Europe, the EIB Group supports the region’s efforts to address development challenges and advance the energy transition in a green, sustainable and inclusive way. In 2024 alone, the Group provided €1.2 billion in financing for projects across Latin America and the Caribbean, the vast majority of which was directly allocated to initiatives that mitigate or adapt to climate change. In Latin America, as elsewhere, the EIB Group stays the course as a steadfast partner in financing the green transition.