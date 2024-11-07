Description
This is the European Investment Bank’s ninth annual report in this series, which covers Africa’s banking system, financial markets, digitalisation/fintech and climate finance. It draws on the EIB Banking in Africa Survey 2024, carried out between February and March 2024. The survey covered 51 banks across sub-Saharan Africa and the report draws on evidence from the World Bank Enterprise Surveys and a range of other data sources.
- Foreword
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1. Financial markets and financing conditions
- Chapter 2. Economic development and access to finance
- Chapter 3. Banking sector trends in sub-Saharan Africa
- Chapter 4. Regional banking performance
- Chapter 5. Digital financial services in Africa
- Chapter 6. Climate finance and investment in sub-Saharan Africa
- Chapter 7. Partnering with Africa
