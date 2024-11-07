  • Publication information

    7 Nov 2024

    172 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5767-7 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/134596

    • Digital and telecoms
    • Institutional
    • banking
    • climate
    • climate finance
    • finance
    • financial instruments
    • fintech
    • partners
    • Climate and environment
    • Digitalisation and technological innovation
    • Global development
Description

This is the European Investment Bank’s ninth annual report in this series, which covers Africa’s banking system, financial markets, digitalisation/fintech and climate finance. It draws on the EIB Banking in Africa Survey 2024, carried out between February and March 2024. The survey covered 51 banks across sub-Saharan Africa and the report draws on evidence from the World Bank Enterprise Surveys and a range of other data sources.

Contents