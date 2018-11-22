Description

There is a newer edition of this publication:

Banking in Africa: financing transformation amid uncertainty (2020)

In its fourth edition, this report focuses on recent developments in Africa’s banking sectors and the policy options for all stakeholders.

The study of banking sectors across all African sub-regions includes the results of the EIB survey of banking groups operating in Africa.

Three thematic chapters address challenges and opportunities for financing investment in Africa:

Crowding out of private sector lending by public debt issuance

The state of bank recovery and resolution laws in Africa

Policy options on how to finance infrastructure development.

The report finds that in many African banking markets, the last two years saw a pause in financial deepening. However, a rising share of banking groups report improving market conditions and plan a structural expansion of their operations in Africa and a continued push for new technologies.