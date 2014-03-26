Part of the series :
Description
This study was commissioned by the EIB with funding from the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund, EPTATF. The study assesses the financing needs of the SMEs in the Eastern Partnership countries and the market failures that are constraining the development of the SME sector. In addition the study addresses the funding needs of the intermediaries that specialize in SME financing and examines the potential for different types of financial products including equity, guarantees, trade finance and other risk-bearing instrument.
All publications in this series
- Is crowding out of private sector credit inhibiting Africa’s growth?
- Banking in Jordan: Financing corporates and SMEs in the era of COVID-19
- Finance in Africa: for green, smart and inclusive private sector development
- Georgia Country Diagnostic
- Private sector development in Morocco
- Banking in Africa: financing transformation amid uncertainty
- Financing in Georgia: Small and medium enterprises and the private sector
- Corporate innovation in Austria: Findings from the EIB Investment Survey
- Innovation investment in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe: Building future prosperity and setting the ground for sustainable upward convergence
- Banking in Africa: Delivering on Financial Inclusion, Supporting Financial Stability
- Infrastructure Investment in the Western Balkans: A First Analysis
- Republic of Belarus: Financial Sector Review and Private Sector Financing
- Banking in sub-Saharan Africa - Interim Report on Digital Financial Inclusion
- Wind of change: Investment in Central, Eastern and South Eastern Europe
- Banking in sub-Saharan Africa - Recent Trends and Digital Financial Inclusion
- Armenia: Neighbourhood SME financing
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries
- Serbia: Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries
- Kosovo: Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries
- FYROM: Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries
- Albania: Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries
- Montenegro: Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries
- Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries - Synthesis Report
- Georgia: Neighbourhood SME financing
- Neighbourhood SME financing – Synthesis Report
- Ukraine: Neighbourhood SME financing
- Jordan: Neighbourhood SME financing
- Tunisia: Neighbourhood SME financing
- Recent Trends in Banking in sub-Saharan Africa - From Financing to Investment
- Georgia: Private Sector Financing and the role of Risk-bearing Instruments
- Armenia: Private Sector Financing and the role of Risk-bearing Instruments
- Ukraine: Private Sector Financing and the role of Risk-bearing Instruments
- Moldova: Private Sector Financing and the role of Risk-bearing Instruments
- Private Sector Financing and the role of Risk-bearing Instruments - Synthesis Report
- Small and Medium Entrepreneurship in Russia
- Banking in the Mediterranean - Financing Needs and Opportunities in Turbulent Times
- Banking in Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey - Challenges and Opportunities
- Banking in sub-Saharan Africa - Challenges and Opportunities
- Banking in the Eastern Neighbours and Central Asia – Challenges and Opportunities
- Banking in the Mediterranean - Challenges and Opportunities
- Financial Mechanism for the Development of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energies in the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean Countries