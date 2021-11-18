Description
Africa’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis will depend on private firms sustaining and creating jobs. But even previously thriving enterprises have been badly hit by the crisis. This report outlines the consequences of the health crisis in Africa, the potential cost of the recovery and the willingness of banks to support green investments as they look to the future.
A summary and the report’s key findings are available here.
- Foreword
- Executive summary
- 1. Banking in Africa: supporting a sustainable and inclusive recovery
- 2. Microfinance and COVID-19
- 3. Private equity and venture capital
- 4. Digital financial services
- 5. Greening Africa’s financial sector during crisis recovery
- 6. Partnering with African financial sectors to support businesses during the COVID-19 crisis
Please see our related story: Green, smart and inclusive finance
All editions of this publication
- Finance in Africa: Uncertain times, resilient banks - African finance at a crossroads
- Finance in Africa: Navigating the financial landscape in turbulent times
- Banking in Africa: Delivering on Financial Inclusion, Supporting Financial Stability
- Der Bankensektor in Subsahara-Afrika – jüngste Trends und digitale finanzielle Inklusion
- Jüngste Trends im Bankensektor in Subsahara-Afrika – von der Finanzierung bis zur Investition
- Bankdienstleistungen in afrikanischen Ländern südlich der Sahara - Herausforderungen und Chancen